Big SETBACK for Team India as Mohammed Shami ruled out of Australia series after testing positive for COVID-19

Mohammed Shami (File Photo)

Just before Mohammed Shami was set to make his India comeback in T20Is, bad luck struck. The three-match series against Australia will be missed because he tested positive for Covid-19.

He was meant to meet the squad on Saturday in Mohali, but he has been ruled out. The series between India and Australia will start on September 20 in Mohali.

There is not enough time for him to heal and join the team because India's short series with Australia concludes on September 25. He will thus totally miss the series. He is anticipated to come back for the T20 series against South Africa, which begins on September 28. However, that will be contingent upon his recovery.

Shami will spend the next seven days in isolation at his home. He won't be eligible for selection again unless he passes a necessary cardiovascular test after two Covid-19 tests have come back negative.

Shami was included in the T20 World Cup squad as a standby after a 10-month break. The 6 T20Is against Australia and South Africa were crucial for him to get the rhythm back.

More to follow..

READ| 'Don't start this nonsense, he can't open..': Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's batting position in T20 World Cup