'Don't start this nonsense, he can't open..': Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's batting position in T20 World Cup

India may now breathe easier thanks to Virat Kohli's return to form. And the timing couldn't have been better a s the T20 World Cup approaches in less than a month, Kohli scoring runs is exactly what India needs.

With 276 runs from five innings at an average of 92 during the recently finished Asia Cup, which marked Kohli's return to top-flight cricket after a six-week layoff, Virat emerged as the second-highest run scorer of the tournament. The former India captain also ended his lengthy wait for a century.

In the final match of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, Kohli recorded his first T20I century and the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in T20Is, scoring 122 not out off 61 balls in absence of Rohit Sharma, who was rested.

However, Kohli's brilliant performance has created a fresh conundrum because many think it could be better for India if he starts the innings. Several former cricket players have reacted differently to the idea of Kohli being the opener; some have been outspoken supporters, while others have been strong opponents. The former India opener, Gautam Gambhir, is a member of the latter group.

"Don't start this nonsense about him (Kohli) opening the batting. He can't open the batting with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (available). I even said this on air that there shouldn't even be a debate about this. I will always be flexible about No. 3. If the openers bat out 10 overs, then I will have Suryakumar Yadav at No.3. If an early wicket falls then Kohli," Gambhir said on an episode of 'GamePlan' on Star Sports.

Co-panelist Matthew Hayden said that Kohli should stick to playing at number 3 position being a great controller of the innings.

“I like Virat at No. 3. He can manipulate the strike; his running is just off the charts. He can control the innings. He might be challenged with spin and he is a great player of fast bowling. I think the top four positions are locked,” Hayden, an opener himself, said on the same show.

A bright spot in an otherwise poor campaign appeared to be Kohli's lone T20 century during a dead-rubber match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

