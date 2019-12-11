Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Bayern Munich host Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final group stage clash.

While the host take the first position in Group B with fifteen points, Tottenham Hotspur takes the second position with ten points.

When and where to watch Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur

Where and when is the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League match will be played on December 12, 2019, at Allianz Arena

What time does the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League live streaming?

The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Starting XIs

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Sven Ulreich (GK), Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Phillipe Coutinho, Kingsley Coman, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Whiteman (GK), Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Oliver Skipp, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Ryan Sessegnon, Troy Parrott.