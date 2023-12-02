Headlines

WPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released, and available franchise purses

Bangladesh pip India in WTC 2025 points table after historic win over New Zealand, jump at…

WPL 2024 auction: 165 cricketers to go under the hammer on December 9

Winstrol In Bodybuilding

Uttar Pradesh: Fatehpur man marries Dutch girlfriend as per Hindu traditions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released, and available franchise purses

Bangladesh pip India in WTC 2025 points table after historic win over New Zealand, jump at…

WPL 2024 auction: 165 cricketers to go under the hammer on December 9

Hypertension: 8 dry fruits to manage high blood pressure

Health benefits of Brazil nuts

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal breaks box office records

Sunil Grover finally reunites with Kapil Sharma, says 'is baar by air nhi jayenge' in hilarious promo of new comedy show

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

HomeSports

Sports

Bangladesh pip India in WTC 2025 points table after historic win over New Zealand, jump at…

Najmul Hossain Shanto as a debut Test captain led the team to their second Test win in cricket history. Their previous win was also marked against the Black Caps in 2022 at Mount Maunganui.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
The Bangladesh cricket team has scripted history after securing their first-ever Test win at home over New Zealand on Saturday. At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, the Bangla Tigers beat New Zealand by 150 runs on the fifth day in the first of the two Tests.
 
Najmul Hossain Shanto as a debut Test captain led the team to their second Test win in cricket history.  Their previous win was also marked against the Black Caps in 2022 at Mount Maunganui. 
 
With this remarkable feat, they have also pipped India in the World Test Championship (2023-2025) points table and jumped to the second place now. Currently Pakistan is holding top spot in the points table, whereas India has dropped to the third place.
 
Speaking about the match, Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took his second 10-wicket haul in tests. Taijul followed his 4-109 with 6-75 in the second innings to wrap up New Zealand's innings for 181 in the first session of the final day, with the tourists chasing a target of 332 runs.
 
Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan complimented him with 2-40, while pacer Shoriful Islam (1-13) and offspinner Mehidy Hasan (1-44) contributed a wicket apiece.
 
Daryl Mitchell battled to top-score for the visitors with a patient 58 from 120 balls.
 
Resuming at 113-7, Mitchell's presence gave New Zealand a slim hope of an unlikely victory and he struck Taijul for a boundary from the third ball of the day before punching the same bowler for a single through cover to raise his ninth half-century off 99 balls.
 
Unlike many of his compatriots Mitchell looked confident against the host's spinners, but a mis-timed sweep shot against offspinner Nayeem Hasan eventually brought about his dismissal and effectively ended New Zealand's hopes of saving the game.
 
Skipper Tim Southee scored an attacking 34 off 24 balls, with one four and two sixes, before Taijul dismissed him to complete his 12th five-for. Taijul then wrapped up the match when Ish Sodhi, who made a laborious 22 off 91, popped a simple catch to Zakir Hasan at silly mid-off.
 
Opener Mahmudul Hasan made 86 as Bangladesh was bowled out 310 in its first innings but New Zealand compiled 317, for a seven-run lead, courtesy of a brilliant 104 from Kane Williamson. Shanto then became the first Bangladesh cricketer to hit a century on debut as captain as the hosts made 338 in the second innings, and set a daunting 332-run target for the Black Caps on an increasingly deteriorating pitch.
 
Taijul then spun his way through the tourists batting line-up late on day four and the final morning to lead Bangladesh to its first victory against New Zealand at home, and only its second overall.
 
The second and final test of the series begins on December 6 at Mirpur. 
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Beautify your home with these stunning vases available only on Amazon

India's highest paid TV actress, is married to a millionaire, earns huge amount per week, her fees is...

Meet India's youngest women entrepreneur, who co-founded Rs 9,800 crore firm

India to host COP33 Summit in 2028: PM Modi

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE