Malaysia Masters 2022: From PV Sindhu to HS Prannoy - all you need to know, Indian squad, where to watch in India

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy

With the Commonwealth Games just weeks away, Indian star shuttlers will be looking to sustain their momentum when they take on another challenge at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament.

In the recently concluded Malaysia Open Super 750, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, both suffered contrasting defeats in the quarterfinals and will look to make amends in this tournament.

In the opening round of the Malaysia Masters 2022, Sindhu will be facing the formidable He Bing Jiao, who has a 10-8 head-to-head record against her.

As for Prannoy, he, on the other hand, will meet Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in his opener.

Among other Indians, B Sai Praneeth will be meeting Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in the opening round, while Sameer Verma is pitted against fourth-seeded Taiwanese Chou Tien Chen.

Saina Nehwal, who had failed to cross the opening hurdle last week, will be facing Kim Ga Eun of Korea.

Indian squad:

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy, B. Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap

Women's Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam, Pooja Dandu/Arathi Sunil

Men's Doubles: NIL

Mixed Doubles: NIL

All you need to know about Malaysia Masters 2022:

Date: July 5 -July 10 2022

Tournament Name: Perodua Malaysia Masters 2022

Held in: Kuala Lumpur

Category: BWF World Tour Super 500

Prize Money: US$ 360,000

Where to watch Malaysia Masters 2022?

The Malaysia Masters 2022 tournament will be telecast on Sports18 channel but only from the quarter-final onwards.

Where to live stream Malaysia Masters 2022?

The Malaysia Masters 2022 tournament can be streamed live on the Voot Select app from the quarter-finals onwards and on BWF TV on YouTube.