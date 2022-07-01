Search icon
HS Prannoy loses to Jonatan Christie in Malaysia Open quarters, Indian challenge ends

HS Prannoy's quarterfinal loss in Malaysia Open brought an end to India's challenge at the event after both Prannoy and PV Sindhu bowed out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

HS Prannoy bows out of Malaysia Open after loss to Jonatan Christie

HS Prannoy suffered a heartbreaking exit in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Super 750 tournament on Friday, after losing to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in straight games. With Prannoy's loss, India's challenge at Malaysia Open 2022 ended as PV Sindhu also crashed out in the quarterfinal stage earlier in the day. 

In the previous round, Prannoy had pulled off a huge upset by beating World No. 4 Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-Chen in straight games, 21-15, 21-17 to enter the quarterfinals. However, there was to be no repeat of those heroics, as Christie dominated the one-sided contest. 

Playing on court 2, Prannoy lost the match 21-18, 21-16. Earlier, the ace shuttler had a dream run in the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament, wherein he reached the semifinal stage, before crashing out at the hands of China's Zhao Jun Peng. 

