HS Prannoy loses to Jonatan Christie in Malaysia Open quarters, Indian challenge ends

HS Prannoy bows out of Malaysia Open after loss to Jonatan Christie

HS Prannoy suffered a heartbreaking exit in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Super 750 tournament on Friday, after losing to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in straight games. With Prannoy's loss, India's challenge at Malaysia Open 2022 ended as PV Sindhu also crashed out in the quarterfinal stage earlier in the day.

In the previous round, Prannoy had pulled off a huge upset by beating World No. 4 Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-Chen in straight games, 21-15, 21-17 to enter the quarterfinals. However, there was to be no repeat of those heroics, as Christie dominated the one-sided contest.

Playing on court 2, Prannoy lost the match 21-18, 21-16. Earlier, the ace shuttler had a dream run in the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament, wherein he reached the semifinal stage, before crashing out at the hands of China's Zhao Jun Peng.

More to follow...