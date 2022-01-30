Australian Open 2022 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev match live in India

Another record could fall on Sunday after Rafael Nadal will face Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open men's final. While Nadal is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam crown to surpass his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Medvedev, on the other hand, has the chance to block his opponent from achieving that milestone ahead of his "Big Three" rivals.

Apart from the 21st major title, the Spaniard, who has not won the Australian Open since 2009, is also bidding to become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice and he is on the cusp of making history. The "King of Clay" at the age of 35 will be the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.

Talking about his journey to the final, Nadal clinched his spot by beating Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. As for Medvedev, he had dispatched Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in his semifinal clash and could become the first male in the Open era to score a second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament after his triumph at the U.S Open in September.

In the head-to-head fight, Nadal leads Medvedev 3-1, with the Russian losing to the Spaniard in his first major final at the 2019 US Open over five sets.

Here are all the details you need to know about Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev clash in the Australian Open 2022 Final:

When and Where will the match between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev take place?

The match between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will be held at the Rod Laver Arena, with the match slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, January 30.

Which channel will telecast the match between ​Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev in India?

The match between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will be telecasted on Sony Six.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev​ in India?

The match between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will be streamed live on the Sony Liv and JioTV app.