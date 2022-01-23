AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Chinese Taipei match live in India

Hosts India will face their second opponent - Chinese Taipei - in AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Group A campaign on Sunday in Mumbai. The Blue Tigresses will be eager to register a win on Sunday, as their opponent got a 0-4 hammering by China.

India themselves created several goal-scoring opportunities, but the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate against a lower-ranking team Iran. However, the home team cannot afford to slack anymore as their next two fixtures including this one followed by their clash against China are guaranteed to be difficult affairs.

The Indian side will have to treat both fixtures as finals to make it to the knockout round.

Here are all the details you need to know about India vs Chinese Taipei clash in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022:

When and Where will the match between India vs Chinese Taipei take place?

The match between India vs Chinese Taipei will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with the match slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, January 23.

Which channel will telecast the match between ​India vs Chinese Taipei in India?

The match between India vs Chinese Taipei will be telecasted on Eurosport Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between India vs Chinese Taipei​ in India?

The match between India vs Chinese Taipei will be streamed live on the Jio TV app.