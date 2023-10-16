'Vikram happily sleeping, it will wake...': ISRO chief gives fresh update on Chandrayaan 3 mission

The ISRO chief stated that the lander Vikram had executed its tasks admirably during the lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days, as per its programmed schedule.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath said that the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is "happily sleeping on the Moon" after doing its "job very well''. Somanath further hinted that although ISRO will persist in its endeavors to reestablish communication with the lander, the prospects of reawakening it appear slim.

"No signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue," Somnath said. "Maybe if it wishes to wake up, let it wake up. Until then, we will wait."

The ISRO chief stated that the lander Vikram had executed its tasks admirably during the lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days, as per its programmed schedule.

ISRO initiated attempts to reestablish communication with the rover Pragyan and the lander Vikram after they entered sleep mode in September, which was triggered by the onset of night on the Moon, exactly 14 days later.

On August 23, a momentous landing occurred where the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan undertook various activities on the lunar surface, such as identifying the existence of sulfur and recording temperature differentials.

Somnath, during a Monday update, also provided information on the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) inaugural mission aimed at solar study. He reported that the spacecraft, named Aditya L1, is in excellent condition and maintaining its designated course during its 110-day voyage to Lagrange Point L1. It is anticipated that Aditya L1 will arrive at its destination around the middle of January.

"It is a long journey. It is almost 110 days of journey, and it has covered some distance now. We corrected a little bit of its trajectory, because early correction is important to reach the L1 point. After tracking, we find it is going in the right direction towards the L1 point," he said.

With inputs from PTI