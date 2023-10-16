'Vikram happily sleeping, it will wake...': ISRO chief gives fresh update on Chandrayaan 3 mission

Headlines

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: 17-km priority section of RapidX project to be inaugurated on this date; check stations, route

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024: When to expect datesheet? Details here

Meet IIM graduate whose wife declined Rs 1 crore salary job to build Rs 4000 crore company with him

'Chandrayaan's Vikram happily sleeping, it will wake up if it wishes...': Isro chief

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj makers announce ticket rates at Rs 112 across nation, here’s how to watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: 17-km priority section of RapidX project to be inaugurated on this date; check stations, route

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024: When to expect datesheet? Details here

Meet IIM graduate whose wife declined Rs 1 crore salary job to build Rs 4000 crore company with him

Batters with most sixes in ODIs

8 Bollywood celebrities who turned producers

7 Sun loving plants for garden

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj makers announce ticket rates at Rs 112 across nation, here’s how to watch

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Rinku Dhawan, TV actress, single mother, who married her on-screen brother, got divorced due to...

Highest-paid Bigg Boss 17 contestant is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week, has given two Rs 100 crore films

HomeScience

Science

'Vikram happily sleeping, it will wake...': ISRO chief gives fresh update on Chandrayaan 3 mission

The ISRO chief stated that the lander Vikram had executed its tasks admirably during the lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days, as per its programmed schedule.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath said that the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is "happily sleeping on the Moon" after doing its "job very well''. Somanath further hinted that although ISRO will persist in its endeavors to reestablish communication with the lander, the prospects of reawakening it appear slim.

"No signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue," Somnath said. "Maybe if it wishes to wake up, let it wake up. Until then, we will wait."

The ISRO chief stated that the lander Vikram had executed its tasks admirably during the lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days, as per its programmed schedule.

ISRO initiated attempts to reestablish communication with the rover Pragyan and the lander Vikram after they entered sleep mode in September, which was triggered by the onset of night on the Moon, exactly 14 days later.

On August 23, a momentous landing occurred where the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan undertook various activities on the lunar surface, such as identifying the existence of sulfur and recording temperature differentials.

Somnath, during a Monday update, also provided information on the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) inaugural mission aimed at solar study. He reported that the spacecraft, named Aditya L1, is in excellent condition and maintaining its designated course during its 110-day voyage to Lagrange Point L1. It is anticipated that Aditya L1 will arrive at its destination around the middle of January.

"It is a long journey. It is almost 110 days of journey, and it has covered some distance now. We corrected a little bit of its trajectory, because early correction is important to reach the L1 point. After tracking, we find it is going in the right direction towards the L1 point," he said.

With inputs from PTI

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar has films worth Rs 1500 crore awaiting release; not even Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay are any match

Bobby Deol reveals why Apne 2 is being delayed, says this about working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol: Watch

Rahmanullah Gurbaz expresses frustration with captain after run out, viral video captures angry boundary rope strike

Viral video sends chills: Fearless lion saves sister from hyena ambush, watch

PLW Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 295 Apprentice posts at plwindianrailways.gov.in

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE