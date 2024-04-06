Twitter
Total Solar Eclipse: When, where and how to watch, visibility in India; all you need to know

The Solar Eclipse will start over the South Pacific Ocean, reaching continental North America at Mexico's Pacific coast around 11:07 a.m. PDT (11:37 pm IST).

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 09:05 PM IST

A Total Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth, fully blocking the Sun's light and casting a shadow on Earth's surface. This celestial alignment results in temporary darkness during daytime along the eclipse path. Observers within this path witness the Sun's corona, its outer atmosphere, which is normally obscured by the Sun's brightness. Total Solar Eclipses are rare and offer a unique opportunity to study the Sun's atmosphere and phenomena associated with solar eclipses.

Solar Eclipse 2024: Date

The first toal solar eclipse of 2024 is scheduled to grace the skies on April 8.

NASA will stream the first Solar Eclipse of 2024 on April 8 for global viewers, starting at 1 pm EDT (10:30 pm IST). The eclipse will be visible along a path from Mexico to eastern Canada, crossing North America. Viewers can watch on NASA TV and website, featuring telescope views and appearances by scientists. During a Total Solar Eclipse, the Moon completely covers the Sun, allowing viewers to see the Sun's corona. This eclipse marks the last visible from the contiguous United States until 2044.

Total Solar Eclipse: Where To Watch

The Total Solar Eclipse will reach Texas at 2:27 PM EDT, then traverse through several states including Missouri, Illinois, New York, and Maine. Viewers in these areas can witness the sun completely obscured for a few seconds to nearly four minutes. The eclipse exits North America at 3:46 PM EDT on Canada's Atlantic coast. Remember, never look directly at the sun during any phase of the eclipse; always use certified solar filter glasses for safe viewing.

Total Solar Eclipse: Global Visibility

The Solar Eclipse will start over the South Pacific Ocean, reaching continental North America at Mexico's Pacific coast around 11:07 a.m. PDT (11:37 pm IST). It will then sweep across various US states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, with limited visibility in parts of Tennessee and Michigan. The phenomenon will continue into Canada, passing through Southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton, before exiting over Newfoundland's Atlantic coast at approximately 5:16 p.m. NDT (1:16 am IST). Remember, for those in India, the event can be watched via live stream.

Total Solar Eclipse: Will it be visible in India

You cannot watch it in India. You can watch the live stream though.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

