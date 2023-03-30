Powerful solar flare hits Earth, causes radio blackout over parts of Asia

Photo: NASA

When the upper atmosphere of Earth became ionised by a massive solar explosion, shortwave radio transmissions were severely disrupted throughout most of southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Sunspot AR3256, located close to the star's southwestern limb, was the source of the flare.

Sun-watching Nasa satellite Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the outburst on camera. The X1.2 classification was assigned to this flare. The most powerful flares, designated as X-class, are further characterised by their numerical classification.

Solar flares, according to Nasa, are very intense energy releases. Spacecraft and astronauts are vulnerable to damage from solar flares and eruptions, which may disrupt radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals.

Solar flares, according to Nasa, are very intense energy releases. Spacecraft and astronauts are vulnerable to damage from solar flares and eruptions, which may disrupt radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals.

According to spaceweather.com, a solar flare struck Earth on March 29. This ionised the atmosphere, which led to signal losses and other propagation effects below 30 MHz, which Ham radio operators would have observed.

The greatest geomagnetic storm to strike Earth in three years struck only days before this incident. A big coronal hole in the southern hemisphere of the Sun exploded, setting off the geomagnetic storm.

When there is a very effective exchange of energy between the solar wind and the space environment around Earth, geomagnetic storms occur, causing significant disruptions in Earth's magnetosphere.

Also, READ: Astronomers discover ultramassive black holes, huge enough to hold 30 billion suns

As much as 14 Earths' worth of plasma erupted into space above the surface of the sun last week. In the last week, the Sun has caused four noteworthy solar flares, twenty-two coronal mass ejections, and a geomagnetic storm.