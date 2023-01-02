NASA says asteroid hurtling towards Earth at over 25,000 km per hour

NASA has been attempting to develop a technology to divert any potentially dangerous asteroid away from Earth.

The American space agency, NASA, has said that a massive asteroid is heading towards earth. The asteroid is 72 feet long and is hurtling towards the planet. The name of the asteroid is 2022 YG5.

NASA keeps sending alerts on different celestial bodies moving towards earth. The agency also keeps a record on asteroids that may endanger earth. However, this asteroid, though moving toward Earth, will not be perilous for the planet's inhabitants.

Through mathematical models, NASA has calculated that even though it is moving towards Earth, it will get destroyed much before reaching any alarming distance.

The asteroid is moving very fast -- the speed is around 25000 km per hour. It has been moving towards the planet for a long time. It will pass from near the planet on January 2.

Even though it won't create any issues for people on the planet, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office has put it in the category of dangerous objects.

NASA has been attempting to develop a technology to divert any potentially dangerous asteroid away from Earth. Earlier this year, they successfully tested DART, an equipment that diverted an asteroid.

Most scientists believe an asteroid strike was the reason behind the extinction of dinosaurs. They believe such a strike can cause the end of the world in the future.