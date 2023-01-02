Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

NASA says asteroid hurtling towards Earth at over 25,000 km per hour

NASA keeps sending alerts on different celestial bodies moving towards earth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

NASA says asteroid hurtling towards Earth at over 25,000 km per hour
NASA has been attempting to develop a technology to divert any potentially dangerous asteroid away from Earth.

The American space agency, NASA, has said that a massive asteroid is heading towards earth. The asteroid is 72 feet long and is hurtling towards the planet. The name of the asteroid is 2022 YG5.

NASA keeps sending alerts on different celestial bodies moving towards earth. The agency also keeps a record on asteroids that may endanger earth. However, this asteroid, though moving toward Earth, will not be perilous for the planet's inhabitants.

Through mathematical models, NASA has calculated that even though it is moving towards Earth, it will get destroyed much before reaching any alarming distance.

The asteroid is moving very fast -- the speed is around 25000 km per hour. It has been moving towards the planet for a long time. It will pass from near the planet on January 2.

Even though it won't create any issues for people on the planet, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office has put it in the category of dangerous objects.

NASA has been attempting to develop a technology to divert any potentially dangerous asteroid away from Earth. Earlier this year, they successfully tested DART, an equipment that diverted an asteroid.

Most scientists believe an asteroid strike was the reason behind the extinction of dinosaurs. They believe such a strike can cause the end of the world in the future.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 Result 2022 soon: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.