NASA's HUBBLE Space Telescope captures incredible images of two interacting galaxies

Photo: ESA

Arp-Madore 608-333 is a pair of interacting galaxies seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. They seem to be two separate galaxies in the photograph, but their gravity is twisting and bending them somewhat. Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys was responsible for the picture capture.

The acquisition of Arp-Madore 608-333 was part of a mission to catalogue intriguing objects for follow-up research by other ground based observatories including the James Webb Space Telescope. Astronomers combed through existing astronomy catalogues to compile the collection, resulting in a list of targets distributed over the sky.

Hubble will be able to catch objects no matter where it is pointing since it will have already identified prospective targets throughout the sky, enabling astronomers to make the most of their observation time. The telescope loses between 2% and 3% of its observation time as it constantly refocuses on new targets.

The purpose of snapshot programmes is to bridge the gap between longer-term observation campaigns. As part of a snapshot programme, Arp-Madore 608-333 was taken. These snapshot programmes allow astronomers to gather as much information as possible with Hubble, in addition to producing stunning photographs.

Numerous examples of galaxies interacting with one another have been photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope. The larger galaxy NGC 169 devouring the smaller IC 1559, the symmetrical collision of two galaxies like angel wings, the chaotic pileup of three galaxies subjected to high tidal pressures, and the collision designating ARP 143, which has created a space triangle, are all examples.

While the vast majority of these galaxies are physically bound together, others, like the captured pair SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, are merely interacting visually.