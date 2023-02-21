NASA: Hubble Telescope shares deceiving image of three colliding galaxies, check out viral image

Photo: NASA

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope acquired this stunning image of three merging galaxies in the constellation Boötes (pronounced "boo-OH-tees"). These galaxies have an exciting future ahead of them, they are headed inexorably towards a head-on collision with one other and will ultimately merge into a single bigger galaxy, reshaping and warping their individual forms in the process.

This grouping of three massive star-forming galaxies is unusual because of their close proximity (less than 50,000 light-years apart). This may seem like a comfortable distance between humans, but between galaxies it is quite near.

An unconnected foreground galaxy floats peacefully in the backdrop, while in the deep blackness of space, the smeared forms of many more distant galaxies may be seen.

The focus is on three galaxies, one each in blue, pink, and yellow, that seem to be colliding with one another. These nearby galaxies have significantly distorted their distinctive forms.

This picture was taken while searching for Brightest Cluster Galaxies (BCGs), which are, as their name implies, the brightest galaxies in a particular galaxy cluster. Scientists think BCGs like the ones seen here arise when massive, gas-rich galaxies collide.