Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience
topStoriesenglish

NASA: Hubble Telescope shares deceiving image of three colliding galaxies, check out viral image

The focal point is on three galaxies, one each in blue, pink, and yellow, which seem to be merging. These neighbouring galaxies contain major morphological deformations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

NASA: Hubble Telescope shares deceiving image of three colliding galaxies, check out viral image
Photo: NASA

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope acquired this stunning image of three merging galaxies in the constellation Boötes (pronounced "boo-OH-tees"). These galaxies have an exciting future ahead of them, they are headed inexorably towards a head-on collision with one other and will ultimately merge into a single bigger galaxy, reshaping and warping their individual forms in the process.

This grouping of three massive star-forming galaxies is unusual because of their close proximity (less than 50,000 light-years apart). This may seem like a comfortable distance between humans, but between galaxies it is quite near.

An unconnected foreground galaxy floats peacefully in the backdrop, while in the deep blackness of space, the smeared forms of many more distant galaxies may be seen.

The focus is on three galaxies, one each in blue, pink, and yellow, that seem to be colliding with one another. These nearby galaxies have significantly distorted their distinctive forms.

Also, READ: NASA shares photo of the frozen world, internet calls it 'black hole'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

This picture was taken while searching for Brightest Cluster Galaxies (BCGs), which are, as their name implies, the brightest galaxies in a particular galaxy cluster. Scientists think BCGs like the ones seen here arise when massive, gas-rich galaxies collide.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.