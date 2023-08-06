Headlines

ISRO releases first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

ISRO released the first image of the moon captured by the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft on Sunday late evening.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first images of the Moon captured from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft captured these images of the moon after the injection in the moon's orbit on Saturday. Chandrayaan 3 is India's third unmanned mission to make a soft and successful landing on the surface of the Moon. 

A video of the magnificent view of the lunar celestial was shared on the social media platform Twitter by the mission's official handle on Sunday at 9:20 pm.  The image was posted with the caption, "The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023."

ISRO's Vikram lander is expected to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23. The Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft entered the lunar orbit on Saturday. It left the Earth's surface 22 days ago. ISRO launched its Bahubali rocket LVM3-M4 on July 14, 2023, the execute the third lunar mission of the country's space organisation. Chandrayaan-3 left the Erth's orbit on August 1.

India will be the fourth country, after the US, China, and Russia to make a moon landing and demonstrate its ability to make a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 250 crore.  Its development phase commenced in January 2020 with the launch planned in 2021. However, due to the hit of Covid-19 pandemic, the project was delayed.

Read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet trains project expected to be operational by 2026: Check routes, stoppages, speed, travel time

 

