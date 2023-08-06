Headlines

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet trains project expected to be operational by 2026: Check routes, stoppages, speed, travel time

The work for Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet train that will connect both financial hubs is picking pace and it is expected to be operational by August 2026.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

The work on the Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is underway. The project new bullet train project is supposed to cover 15576 km in Maharashtra, 4.3 km in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 km in Gujarat. The new Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR)project will approximately cover a total of 508 km stopping at 12 stations. 

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that it is planning to make the route operational in August 2026, reported LiveMint. Once the high-speed train starts, the travel time between the two financial hubs will shrink down to two hours and seven minutes. 

Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Speed

The high-speed train will operate at a speed of 320 km/hr covering a total distance of 508 km, according to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited website. 

Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Stoppages 

During the journey, the train will halt at 12 cities namely – Ahmedabad (Sabarmati), Ahmedabad (Kalupur), Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex). 

Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Technology, cost 

The Japanese Shinkansen technology is being used in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor system ensuring optimum safety of the passengers. The entire project will be completed at a cost of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore. The first phase of which will be in operation by 2026. 

