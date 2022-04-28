First solar eclipse of 2022 on April 30, know why it's being called 'Black Moon'

(Image Source: Reuters)

The first solar eclipse of the year 2022 will be seen in many parts of the world on Saturday, April 30. This will be a partial solar eclipse. Solar eclipse is an important astronomical event but it is considered very important in Hindu religion and Vedic astrology. Because in the Vedas, the Sun has been called the soul of the world and life on this earth is not possible without the light of the Sun.

There will be two solar eclipses this year. The first of these will happen on April 30 and the second on October 25. This partial solar eclipse, which will fall on April 30, will not be visible in India, so its religious significance will not be considered here.

Read | First solar eclipse of 2022 on April 30: Know where, how to watch partial Surya Grahan

'Black Moon'

The special thing is that astronomers have also called this partial solar eclipse as Black Moon. According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), just before and during sunset the Moon will block some part of the Sun, causing a partial eclipse.

'Black Moon' is a rare event and we did not experience this phenomenon in 2021. It is not an official astronomical term. According to SPACE.com, there is no single definition of a 'black moon'. But mostly, the term is commonly used to refer to any event associated with the new moon, because during the new moon phase, the moon is always black.

Partial solar eclipse at midnight on April 30

The first solar eclipse of 2022 will start from 12.15 am on the midnight of April 30 according to Indian standard time and will last till 4:7 am in the morning. This will be a partial solar eclipse. In this, the Moon will obstruct only a part of the Sun's light. According to the US space agency NASA, the moon will cast only the outer part of its shadow on the Sun.

The first solar eclipse of this year will be seen in Antarctica, Atlantic region, Pacific Ocean, South America and other parts. This partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India.