4 asteroids, all more than 100 feet in size, head towards Earth in next 3 days

File Photo

August has been a month full of Asteroids with many making close approaches to our planet. There are a total of 4 asteroids that will be making close approaches to Earth in the next 3 days. NASA has not marked any of these asteroids as a potential threat, so sit back and enjoy reading about this cosmic spectacle.

Saturday - August 27, 2022 (Today) - Asteroid NEO 2022 QQ4

The Asteroid NEO 2022 QQ4 will be traveling at 7 kilometers per second which is about 25,000 kmph. It is said to be close to 110 feet in diameter. According to NASA, the asteroid NEO 2022 QQ4 will next return to Earth on August 18, 2131.

Sunday - August 28, 2022 - Asteroid NEO 2022 QP3

This asteroid will fly past Earth from a distance of 5.51 million kilometers. At 110 ft, this asteroid is similar in size to Asteroid NEO 2022 QQ4. This asteroid will be traveling at a speed of 8 kilometers per second which is around 29,000 kmph. The Asteroid NEO 2022 QP3 will next return to Earth on August 16, 2025.

Monday - August 29, 2022 - Asteroids 2022 QX4 and 2017 BU

Asteroid 2022 QX4

This asteroid's first recorded visit was in 1977. It is a 140 ft space rock and is the largest one among the other 3 that will be flying past Earth. This asteroid will next return to Earth on September 9, 2026.

Asteroid 2017 BU

This asteroid was first spotted on January 19, 2017. This time, this 100 ft large asteroid will be flying past the Earth at a distance of 6.5 million kilometers traveling at a speed of 25,000 kmph. It will next return to Earth after 29 years on February 5, 2051.