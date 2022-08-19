Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

UIDAI update: Step-by-step guide to check how many mobile numbers are linked with your Aadhaar card

Aadhaar card update: TAFCOP has been launched to check SIM cards registered in their Aadhaar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

UIDAI update: Step-by-step guide to check how many mobile numbers are linked with your Aadhaar card
File photo

Aadhaar card is an essential identification document in India. Aadhaar card is not only used for government schemes but also required for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.  

Telecom Analytics for Fraud management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) has been launched by the Department of Telecom which allows mobile users to check SIM cards registered in their Aadhaar.

If you are interested to know how many numbers have been issued in your name then you can do it via the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) new portal which will help you check the SIM cards which have been issued against your Aadhaar card. 

The portal launched by DoT is called TAFCOP. Notably, one citizen can issue only up to 9 mobile numbers connected to one Aadhaar card, as per rules issued by DoT. 

This portal is not only informative but also helpful as it helps in ensuring the safety of the citizens.

Check this step-by-step guide to check and verify the mobile numbers registered against your Aadhaar card. 

Step 1: Open the official website of TAFCOP - tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your 10-digit mobile number to receive an OTP. 

Step 3: Enter the OTP and complete the validation process to sign in to the portal. 

Step 4: Complete the sign-in process.

Step 5: You will then be taken to a page where you can see all the different mobile numbers that have been linked to your specific Aadhaar card. 

Also Read: UPI transfer: Know if you need to register beneficiary, maximum limit, more details

Note: If you see numbers that are out of the use or you don't recognise then report them so they can be removed from your Aadhaar card.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.