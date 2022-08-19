UIDAI update: Step-by-step guide to check how many mobile numbers are linked with your Aadhaar card

File photo

Aadhaar card is an essential identification document in India. Aadhaar card is not only used for government schemes but also required for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

Telecom Analytics for Fraud management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) has been launched by the Department of Telecom which allows mobile users to check SIM cards registered in their Aadhaar.

If you are interested to know how many numbers have been issued in your name then you can do it via the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) new portal which will help you check the SIM cards which have been issued against your Aadhaar card.

The portal launched by DoT is called TAFCOP. Notably, one citizen can issue only up to 9 mobile numbers connected to one Aadhaar card, as per rules issued by DoT.

This portal is not only informative but also helpful as it helps in ensuring the safety of the citizens.

Check this step-by-step guide to check and verify the mobile numbers registered against your Aadhaar card.

Step 1: Open the official website of TAFCOP - tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your 10-digit mobile number to receive an OTP.

Step 3: Enter the OTP and complete the validation process to sign in to the portal.

Step 4: Complete the sign-in process.

Step 5: You will then be taken to a page where you can see all the different mobile numbers that have been linked to your specific Aadhaar card.

Note: If you see numbers that are out of the use or you don't recognise then report them so they can be removed from your Aadhaar card.