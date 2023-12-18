Headlines

UIDAI update: Deadline to update Aadhaar details online extended, know how to change address

Both online and offline modes are available for making updates. To complete the update while in offline mode, you must go to an Aadhaar centre.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

The deadline for 'free' document updates to the Aadhaar Card has been extended by three months, till March 14, 2024. Earlier the last date was previously set by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for December 14. If someone has to alter their Aadhaar Card address, they should apply for document modifications, the government body has advised.

UIDAI released an "office memorandum" which read: "Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in up to 14.03.2024."

Both online and offline modes are available for making updates. To complete the update while in offline mode, you must go to an Aadhaar centre. There will be a Rs 50 service fee for that.

How To Upload Address Proof For Free:

  • Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/
  • Login with your details and select ‘Name, Gender, Date of Birth, and Address Update.”
  • Click on the option “Update Aadhaar Online.”
  • Choose an address from the demographic option and click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar.”
  • Upload a scanned copy of the document and enter the other required options.
  • Make the required payment. (Not applicable now until Sep. 14)
  • A service request number will be generated, and you can now save it for
  • How To Track Update Requests:
  • After submitting a request to change your address on the Aadhaar card, you will receive a URN (Update Request Number). The URN number will be displayed on your screen and sent via SMS to your registered mobile number. To track the status of your Aadhaar card update, visit https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/checkSSUPStatus/checkupdatestatus.

Aadhaar Card update: How to update the address  

  • Step: 1 Access UIDAI's official website at https://www.uidai.gov.in/.
  • Step: 2 Find the 'My Aadhaar' menu next.
  • Step: 3 Select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the menu.
  • Step: 4 Then, from the list of choices, select "update demographics data online."
  • Step: 5 The redesigned interface for the Aadhaar Card self-service portal will appear on your screen.
  • Step: 6  Select the "Proceed to update Aadhaar" option at this time.
  • Step: 7 As necessary, enter your Aadhaar Card number and finish the captcha verification.
  • Step: 8 Next, select "Send OTP."
  • Step: 9 OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.
  • Step: 10 Go to the 'Update Demographics Data' option after OTP verification.
  • Step: 11 Now to make changes, use the "address" option.
  • Step: 12 Now to make changes, use the "address" option.
  • Step: 13 Enter the information for your new address so that it will appear on your Aadhaar Card.
  • Step: 14 The supporting document proof should be uploaded as a scanned copy.
  • Step: 15 Select "Proceed"
  • Step: 16 Verify that all of the information entered is accurate.
  • Step: 17 Create the necessary payment on the payment page.
  • Step: 18 Use an OTP to validate the service.
  • Step: 19 Save your work and download the programme.
  • Step: 20 Track the status of address updates using the URN.

Steps to update mobile number on Aadhaar card online 

  • Visit the UIDAI web portal-- uidai.gov.in.
  • Type the captcha in the appropriate areas after entering the phone number you want to update.
  • Select "Send OTP" and put the OTP that was texted to your phone number.
  • Now select "Submit OTP and Proceed."
  • The following screen will display a drop-down selection labelled "Online Aadhaar Services." On the one you want to update, click. To update the mobile number, select that option and then enter the appropriate information.
  • A new page will open after the mobile number has been entered. You must now enter a captcha. Your number will receive an OTP as a result of this. Click "Save and Proceed" after you have confirmed the OTP.
  • Make an online appointment and travel to the closest Aadhaar centre.
  • The database will be updated with your current mobile number within 90 days. 
