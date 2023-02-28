Recurring Deposit: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, other major banks increase interest rates

Banks in India have seen a record increase in their fixed deposit and recurring deposit interest rates. Some major banks, such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, have raised their rates. These interest rates may differ between banks and for different tenures.

State Bank of India is offering 6.80 per cent to 7 per cent interest on recurring deposits for tenures ranging from 12 to 120 months, effective from 15 February 2023.

PNB Bank's customers are being offered interest rates between 5.5 per cent and 7.25 per cent for recurring deposits with a maturity of 6 months to 10 years, effective from 20 February.

HDFC Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.5 per cent to 7.10 per cent on recurring deposits with a tenure between 6 months and 120 months, effective from 24 February.

YES Bank is offering regular customers an interest rate of 6 per cent to 7.50 per cent on recurring deposits for tenures ranging from 6 months to 10 years, with the last change in interest rates on 21 February.

ICICI Bank is giving regular customers an interest rate of 4.75 per cent to 7.10 per cent on recurring deposits for tenures ranging from 6 months to 10 years, with these rates being effective from 24 February.

If you are considering investing in recurring deposits, it is important to compare the interest rates offered by different banks and their tenures before making a decision. It is also important to note that banks may close the account if the depositor fails to pay the 6th installment and return the money deposited.

