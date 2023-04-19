Search icon
Punjab National Bank to charge penalty for failed ATM transactions due to low balance starting this date

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

PNB: Starting from May 1, 2023, account holders of Punjab National Bank may face a penalty charge of Rs.10+GST for failed ATM transactions due to low balance in their accounts. The bank announced this new rule on its website and has started sending SMS alerts to inform customers about the charges.

However, PNB has established guidelines to resolve the issue if the transaction fails from the ATM, even if there is sufficient balance in the account. If customers file a complaint about the failed ATM transaction, the bank will redress the issue within seven days of receiving the complaint. Moreover, if the bank fails to resolve the issue within 30 days, the customers will receive compensation at the rate of Rs.100 per day.

If the ATM transaction fails, PNB customers can contact the Customer Relationship Center via toll-free numbers 1800180222 and 18001032222 to file their complaints. Additionally, the bank is conducting a Customer Satisfaction Survey that customers can participate in by visiting the PNB website. They can provide feedback about their experience with the bank's services and whether they are satisfied with them or not.

PNB's latest announcement may upset some customers who face unexpected charges, but the bank is working to ensure customer satisfaction and timely resolution of issues. With its robust customer service infrastructure and efforts to gather feedback through surveys, PNB is committed to providing the best possible service to its customers.

