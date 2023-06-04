PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Know when farmers are getting 14th instalment

Representational Image

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The central and state government-run several schemes to help citizens. One of the schemes run by the government is for farmers called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Through this programme, farmers receive 6,000 rupees annually, which is distributed in three payments of 2,000 rupees each. Farmers have received payment for the first 13 instalments, and now everyone is anticipating the final instalment. People are uncertain as to whether the 14th payment will arrive in June or July in such a scenario. There has been no official confirmation regarding this.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check the Beneficiary list

Visit the official website of PM-Kisan: https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Select ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage. After that click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ You can select State, District, Sub District, Block, or Village from the drop-down menu. Click on ‘Get Report’ to know your status.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for the 14th instalment?