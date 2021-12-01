PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 10th installment: How to check your name on beneficiary list, payment status

Farmers are awaiting the 10th installment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. So far nine instalments of the scheme have been credited to farmers' accounts and the 10th installment is likely to be credited around December 15.

Small and marginal farmers in the country are given financial assistance of Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Coupled with the Digital India initiative, the government transfers Rs 2,000 eligible farmers. The scheme is linked with the Aadhaar details of the farmers. The database contains the details of farmers and all members of the families, whose names appear in the land records.

Here are the steps to check your PM-KSNY 10th installment:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2 - Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section' on the homepage.

Step 3 - Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Step 4 - Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Step 5 - Then click on the ‘Get data’

How to check PM Kisan Money Status

To check 'PM Kisan beneficiary list' – Go to Farmers’ Corner and click on the beneficiary list. Then enter your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village. After that click on Get report.

