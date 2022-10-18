PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojana: Rs 2,000 transferred to farmers' bank accounts; how to check list of beneficiaries

On Monday, October 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed the 12th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme by transferring over Rs 16,000 crores to the farmer families who had qualified. The scheme offers qualifying farming families a benefit of Rs. 6000 per year, distributed in three equal payments of Rs. 2000 each. Benefits of more than Rs. 2 lakh crores have already been distributed to qualified farming households through PM-KISAN.

Under certain exceptions, PM Narendra Modi's 2019 PM KISAN Scheme promises to give income support to all landholder farmer families across the nation with cultivable land.

The participants of the Scheme receive a yearly payment of Rs 6000, which is distributed in three-quarterly instalments of Rs 2000 each. Numerous farmers are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme, despite the fact that thousands of enthusiastic farmers are awaiting the deposit of Rs 2,000 into their accounts.

How to verify your name on the updated beneficiary list, step-by-step guide:

Step:1 Visit the PM KISAN Portal at https://pmkisan.gov.in

Step: 2 The India map can be seen on the Payment Success tab.

Step: 3 A yellow tab labelled 'Dashboard' will be located on the right side.

Step: 4 Select Dashboard.

Step: 5 You will be directed to a new page after clicking.

Step: 6 You need to fill in your data on the Village Dashboard tab.

Step: 7 Choose the district, state, sub-district, and panchayat.

Step: 8 Next, select the Show button.

Step: 9 Next, you can select your information.

