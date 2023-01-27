PF: Get instant access to your PF account balance with just a missed call, here's how

EPF Balance: If you have a Universal Account Number (UAN) for your Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account, you can easily check your account balance by following a few simple steps.

Missed call method to check your EFP balance:

1. Make sure your UAN is active.

2. Give a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number.

3. Shortly after giving the missed call, you will receive an SMS containing all the information about your EPF balance.

SMS method to check your EFP balance:

1. Link your UAN to your bank account, Aadhaar and PAN number.

2. Send an SMS to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number.

3. In the SMS, write "EPFOHO" followed by your UAN number.

4. You will receive an SMS with the information of your last contribution and balance in the EPF account.

Umang app method to check your EFP balance:

1. Download the Umang app on your mobile device.

2. Select your preferred language.

3. Enter the One Time Password received on your mobile number.

4. Link your Aadhaar.

5. Once Aadhaar is linked, your KYC will be done automatically in this app.

6. You can check your EPF balance and other information in the app.

This service is free for all members of the EPFO. It is available in 10 different languages including English and Hindi. If you want to receive the SMS in a language other than English, you have to enter the first three words of the chosen language after UAN. For example, if you want information in Hindi, then you have to SMS by writing EPFOHO UAN HIN.

