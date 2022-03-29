Petrol, diesel price March 29: Price hike for seventh time in 8 days, check today's rate in your city

Government oil companies hiked the price of petrol and diesel for the seventh time in eight days on Tuesday in all major cities including the four metros of the country. While the price of petrol was increased by 80 paise per litre, the cost of diesel rose by 70 paise per litre.

With the latest hike, petrol now costs Rs 100.21 per litre in Delhi, as against Rs 99.41 per litre on Monday. Diesel, meanwhile, is selling at Rs 91.47 per litre in the national capital. The fuel prices remained unchanged for 137 days from November 2021 up until last Tuesday when they were hiked.

Read | Petrol, diesel price March 28: Check today's fuel rate in your city

In the last one week, the rates of both petrol and diesel have increased by nearly Rs 5 per litre. Government oil companies are increasing the prices of petrol and diesel to make up for their losses. In major cities like Noida and Lucknow of UP, the rate of petrol has also hit a century. Mumbai has seen the maximum increase of 85 paise per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 100.21 and Diesel Rs 91.47 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 115.04 and Diesel Rs 99.25 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 105.94 and Diesel Rs 96.00 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 109.68 and Diesel Rs 94.62 per litre

Citywise fuel rates

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 100.28 and diesel Rs 91.82 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 100.06 and diesel Rs 91.62 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 87.00 and diesel Rs 81.29 per litre.

In Patna, petrol has become Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 95.88 per litre.

New rates released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to know today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.