Petrol, diesel price March 28: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Petrol-Diesel prices hike: Government oil companies have also started this week with an increase in petrol and diesel prices. On Monday, petrol became expensive by about 30 paise and diesel by 35 paise per litre. Government oil companies have today increased the prices of petrol and diesel in all major cities including the four metros of the country.

Petrol in Delhi has become costlier by 30 paise per litre while diesel by 35 paise per litre. Petrol prices have increased by Rs 4 in the last one week. Diesel is also being sold almost as expensive. There was no change in oil prices for about 137 days a week ago.

Petrol and diesel prices in metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 99.41 and Diesel Rs 90.77 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 114.19 and Diesel Rs 98.50 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 105.18 and Diesel Rs 95.33 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 108.85 and Diesel Rs 93.92 per litre

Rates have also increased in these cities

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 99.48 and diesel Rs 91.11 per litre.

In Lucknow, petrol has become Rs 99.26 and diesel Rs 90.92 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 86.33 and diesel Rs 80.68 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 110.03 and diesel Rs 95.18 per litre.

New rates issued every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to know today's latest price?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.