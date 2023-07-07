Meet Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia, Indian origin refugee who became UK's top entrepreneur, has net worth of...

File photo

Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia. Indian-descent whose life in Uganda was uprooted more than 50 years ago due to the regime of the dictator Idi Amin's rule. In 1972, when Sukhpal Singh was 13 years old, he travelled to the UK and moved in a refugee camp. With no money and a home, Sukhpal and his family resided at the refugee camp near RAF Greenham Common. Although he had nothing to lose, this did not stop him from following his dream.

“It was an uphill battle for my parents to forge a better life for us. In retrospect, there was something liberating about this – we had nothing to lose, with a very clear goal of where we were headed,” Sukhpal Singh was quoted as saying in a report by Connected to India.

Due to financial problems as a minority immigrant in the UK, Sukhpal could not complete his schooling. He worked hard to support his family. However, in 1978, he was able to save enough money to start his first company, Euro Car Parts. It started off as a small-town London auto mechanic before becoming into one of Europe's top suppliers of auto parts.

Sukhpal said that he borrowed money when he was 18 years old to "buy Highway Autos". In 2011, he sold Euro components for £225 million. Sukhpal established Dominvs Group, a UK real estate investment company with over £1 billion assets, in the same year.

Sukhpal Singh attributes his achievement to perseverance and hard effort. He advised us to remain vigilant and observant in order to seize opportunities and succeed.