Meet Meghana Narayan, swimming champion, Anushka Sharma-backed founder generating revenue of over Rs 50 crore

While the entire world talks about adopting healthy eating habits, parents are always worried about the food that their toddlers eat. Coming from the same school of thoughts, Meghana Narayan co-founded the company Wholsum Foods (Slurrp Farm and Mille).

Meghana Narayan is an international swimming champion. She has won over 400 gold medals. Meghana swam for India for eight years, including at the Asian Games.

Meghana Narayan: Education

She pursued Computer Science and Engineering at UVCE, Bangalore University. After that, she went to Oriel College, Oxford in 2002 to study Masters in computer science as a Rhodes scholar. In 2007, she did MBA from Harvard Business School.

In 2015, Meghana co-founded Slurrp Farm, a Delhi-based organic food company for children. Millet-based food start-up Wholsum Food raised over Rs 57 crore revenue as on February 2022. Before Slurrp Farm, Meghana led the Public Health practise at McKinsey & Company.

Interestingly, among many investors of Slurrp Farm is Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

