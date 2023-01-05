Madhya Pradesh: Parents to get Rs 6,000 upon birth of second daughter under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The Madhya Pradesh government recently made a significant decision and improved the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PM Matru Vandana Yojana) as an innovative move. If a family has a second daughter, she will receive Rs 6,000 under the new initiative. Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced the decision that was taken in the cabinet meeting.

According to MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana contains a provision that allows eligible expectant and breastfeeding mothers to receive Rs 5,000 for their first delivery. The cabinet has approved the proposal to award Rs 6,000 for the second daughter in the scheme's new guidelines along with the existing ones.

In addition, permission has been granted to implement the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana 2.0 in accordance with the modified specifications in the "Samarthya" component of Mission Shakti, Aaj Tak reported.

Other decisions taken

Speaking of other significant decisions made in the cabinet meeting, it was decided that the Gram Panchayat whose Sarpanch was elected without opposition would receive Rs 5 lakh. If both the current election and the one before it is conducted without interruption, Rs 7 lakh will be awarded for the position of sarpanch. They will also receive Rs 7 lakh from the Gram Panchayat, whose Sarpanch and all Panchs were elected without opposition.

If women are elected without opposition to every position of sarpanch and panch in the panchayat, they will receive Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively. The Home Minister announced that the budget for the fiscal year 2022–2023 includes Rs 55 crore 60 lakh as a provision for these awards.

