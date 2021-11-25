LPG subsidy update: Do THIS or you will not get subsidy on LPG gas cylinder

If you are a Rasoi Gas LPG Cylinder customer then we have a piece of important news for you! Rs. 79.26 is deposited into the bank account of customers directly in the form of a subsidy. So, if you also buy an LPG gas cylinder but the subsidy does not come in your bank account, then we will tell you how you can avail it for yourself.

If you are not receiving your subsidy then one of the primary reasons for it is that your LPG ID is not linked with the account number. To highlight this issue, you can contact your nearest distributor or register your complaint by calling the toll-free number 18002333555.

Who receives a subsidy?

The subsidy of LPG is different in various states of the country. People who have an annual income of Rs 10 lakh or more are not given a subsidy. This annual income of Rs 10 lakh is calculated by combining the income of both husband and wife.

How much subsidy do you receive?

In these trying times, the subsidy on domestic gas is extremely less. Customers are now getting Rs 79.26 as a subsidy in the account. Earlier the subsidy was available up to Rs 200, which has now come down to Rs 79.26. However, some customers are getting an LPG subsidy of Rs 158.52 or 237.78 as well.

Step-by-step process to check your status

Step 1: Log on to the official website http://mylpg.in/ and enter your LPG ID.

Step 2: Based on the OMC LPG you are using, provide the necessary information.

Step 3: Enter your 17 digit LPG ID and registered mobile number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code and click on proceed.

Step 5: An OTP (one-time-password) will now be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Now, enter your email id and create a password.

Step 7: Once done, you will get a link on your email id. Open your email and click on that link.

Step 8: Now login to www.mylpg.in account and enter your details in the pop-up message.

Step 9: Now click on the option of 'View Cylinder Booking History/Subsidy Transfer'.

Step 10: You will now be able to check your status.