Good news! LPG cylinder to cost you Rs 300 less - Here's how

With LPG prices soaring high and now nearly touching the Rs 1000 mark in some of the places, here's your chance to save up to Rs 300 per cylinder. Customers who want to avail the benefit can apply for a subsidy in LPG cylinders and save up to Rs 300. This comes as a huge relief to many families across the country.

Till sometime back, domestic LPG was available at Rs 594 per cylinder which has now increased in the range of Rs 834 to nearly Rs 1000. Those customers who have been taking the benefit of subsidy on LPG cylinders will be the immediate beneficiaries. To avail the benefits, they simply have to link their subsidised account with their Aadhar card.

Looking at the pressure the price hike has created on common people, the government decided to increase the exemption given in the form of a subsidy. Those customers who have been availing subsidies will now get the benefit of more discounts per cylinder.

Earlier, the subsidy received on the purchase of cylinders had been reduced to Rs 20 to Rs 30 only and now it has been increased again to around Rs 300. Those who take gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme will get the maximum benefit from this subsidy scheme. Earlier they used to get a subsidy of Rs 174.86 which has now been increased to Rs 312.48.

For others who earlier availed Rs 153.86 subsidy will now get a subsidy of up to Rs 291.48. If you also want to benefit from this scheme then get your subsidised bank account linked with your Aadhar card as soon as possible.

How to link Aadhaar with subsidised bank account

For customers of Indane LPG gas cylinder, to get all the information visit - cx.indianoil.in.

Customers of Bharat Gas Company can visit their official website - ebharatgas.com .

You can directly link your Aadhar card with subsidised bank account by visiting the concerned bank.