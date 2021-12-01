LPG cylinder prices December 1: Major blow to customers as gas becomes costlier by Rs 100 - Check rate in your city

LPG cylinder price has been hiked on the very fast day of December month. The oil marketing companies have announced an increase in the prices of LPG gas cylinders which has come into effect from today. LPG prices for commercial cylinders were on Wednesday increased by Rs 103.50.

However, the respite is that there is no increase in domestic LPG cylinders by the petroleum companies. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 899.50 per bottle, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.

The price of an LPG cylinder in Kolkata is Rs 926, in Mumbai Rs 899.50. Its price in Chennai is Rs 915.50.

Commercial cylinder price in metros

The 19 kg commercial cylinders in Delhi will cost Rs 2,104 from today onwards which was costing Rs 2000.50 earlier.

The price of commercial gas cylinders in Kolkata increased by Rs 101 to Rs 2,174.5. Earlier its price was Rs 2073.5.

The commercial gas price of 19 kg cylinder in Mumbai has gone up by Rs 101 to Rs 2,051. Earlier the price was Rs 1,950.

The price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Chennai has gone up to Rs 2,234.50. Earlier the price was Rs 2,133.

How to check LPG prices

You have to go to the website of the oil marketing company where they issue new rates every month.

You can check the price of gas cylinders in your city on the link.