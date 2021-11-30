From credit card to LPG price: Check major rules that will change from December 1

Come December 1 and many rules are going to change which will have a direct impact on your life because these changes in rules are linked with banking, financial and other sectors.

From a hike in LPG prices to the price of matchboxes increasing for the first time in 14 years, it is important to know these fresh guidelines.

Hike in prices of matchboxes

For the first time in 14 years, the price of a matchbox will be Rs 2, from Re 1. The last time the price of matches was increased by 50 paise in the year 2007.

Important notice for PNB customers

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued an important notice for its savings account holders. The interest rates on the savings account have come down from 2.90 percent to 2.80 percent. The new rates will be applicable from December 1.

SBI credit cards will become more expensive

There is a big setback for State Bank of India (SBI) credit cardholders from December 1. According to the information provided by SBI, Rs 99+tax will have to be paid separately on every purchase. This will be counted as a processing charge.

Change in price of LPG gas

The price of LPG gas may also change from December. There is a possibility that once again LPG prices may increase. Apart from this, ATF i.e. jet fuel can also become expensive.