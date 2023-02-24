Search icon
Lost your PAN card? Here's how to reapply for duplicate or E-PAN card online

PAN card is a crucial alphanumeric ID for financial transactions in India.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

PAN card, or Permanent Account Number, is a crucial business ID necessary for any financial transaction in India. In case your PAN card gets lost, there is no need to worry, as you can get a duplicate card by reapplying for it from the comfort of your home. Here's how you can retrieve a lost PAN card:

The first step to take is to inform the nearest police station about the loss of your PAN card, as it is a vital financial document that can be misused.

After that, follow these easy steps to apply for a duplicate PAN card:

1. Visit the official website of NSDL - https://www.protean-tinpan.com/.

2. Select "Changes/Correction in Existing Pan data."

3. Enter your name, date of birth, and mobile number, and a token number will be generated and sent to your email.

4. Click on "Personal Details" and submit all the necessary information through Physical or E-KYC or E-Sign.

5. To verify your details, send a copy of your voter ID card, passport, 10th certificate, etc., to the NSDL office.

6. For e-KYC, enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar number on the website.

7. Choose the option you need from e-PAN or physical PAN.

8. Fill out your address and make the payment.

9. Those living in India will have to pay a fee of Rs 50, and those living abroad will have to pay Rs 959.

10. You will receive your physical PAN card within 15 to 20 days.

11. E-PAN card will be available in only 10 minutes, and you can save its digital copy.

It is crucial to take immediate action if your PAN card is lost, and the first step should be to inform the police. With the steps mentioned above, you can quickly apply for a duplicate PAN card without any hassle.

