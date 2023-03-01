Link Aadhaar card, PAN card and other documents with DigiLocker, check step-by-step guide

DigiLocker is an online document storage and sharing platform that allows individuals to store important documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, driving licenses, and other certificates in a digital format. The platform offers a secure and convenient way for individuals to access and manage their documents online.

Linking your Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other important documents with DigiLocker is a simple process that can be completed in a few easy steps. Here's a guide on how to link your important documents with DigiLocker.

Step 1: Create a DigiLocker account

The first step is to create an account on DigiLocker. You can create an account on the DigiLocker website or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone. To create an account, you will need to provide your mobile number and verify it using an OTP.

Step 2: Log in to your DigiLocker account

Once you have created your account, log in to your DigiLocker account using your username and password. After logging in, you will be taken to the homepage of your DigiLocker account.

Step 3: Link your Aadhaar card

To link your Aadhaar card with DigiLocker, click on the "Link your Aadhaar" button on the homepage of your DigiLocker account. You will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number and verify it using an OTP that will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Link your PAN card

To link your PAN card with DigiLocker, click on the "Link your PAN" button on the homepage of your DigiLocker account. You will be asked to enter your PAN number and your date of birth. Once you have entered the details, click on "Save" to link your PAN card.

Step 5: Link other important documents

To link other important documents such as driving licenses, certificates, and other documents, click on the "Upload" button on the homepage of your DigiLocker account. You can upload the documents in PDF, JPG, or PNG format. Once you have uploaded the documents, they will be saved in your DigiLocker account.