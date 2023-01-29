LIC WhatsApp services: Now, you can check policy status, premium due date, bonus information and other details

File photo

LIC latest news: In a good news for millions of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policyholders in India, the LIC has launched its first-ever WhatsApp services for policyholders. The services can be used by those policyholders who have registered their policies on the online portal of LIC. The LIC policyholders can use the WhatsApp services to avail several benefits including getting premium details, ULIP plan statements, etc.

LIC has released a statement urging the policyholders to register their policies online on LIC’s official website - www.licindia.in.

After registering your policy on the online portal, you can follow these steps to use LIC WhatsApp services.

LIC WhatsApp Services: Here’s how to use

Save LIC’s official WhatsApp number 8976862090 on your phone.

Open WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.

Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box.

You will receive 11 options to choose from

Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services.

Required details will be shared by LIC in the WhatsApp chat.

LIC WhatsApp services: You can avail following services

Premium due

Bonus information

Policy status

Loan eligibility quotation

Loan repayment Quotation

Loan interest due

Premium paid certificate

ULIP -statement of units

LIC services links

Opt in/Opt out Services

Step-by-step guide to register policy on LIC online portal?