LIC WhatsApp services: Now, you can check policy status, premium due date, bonus information and other details

LIC latest news: In a good news for millions of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policyholders in India, the LIC has launched its first-ever WhatsApp services for policyholders. The services can be used by those policyholders who have registered their policies on the online portal of LIC. The LIC policyholders can use the WhatsApp services to avail several benefits including getting premium details, ULIP plan statements, etc.
LIC has released a statement urging the policyholders to register their policies online on LIC’s official website - www.licindia.in.
After registering your policy on the online portal, you can follow these steps to use LIC WhatsApp services.
LIC WhatsApp Services: Here’s how to use
- Save LIC’s official WhatsApp number 8976862090 on your phone.
- Open WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.
- Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box.
- You will receive 11 options to choose from
- Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services.
- Required details will be shared by LIC in the WhatsApp chat.
LIC WhatsApp services: You can avail following services
- Premium due
- Bonus information
- Policy status
- Loan eligibility quotation
- Loan repayment Quotation
- Loan interest due
- Premium paid certificate
- ULIP -statement of units
- LIC services links
- Opt in/Opt out Services
Step-by-step guide to register policy on LIC online portal?
- Visit LIC’s official website www.licindia.in.
- Click and open “Customer Portal” option.
- If you are a new user, click on “New user” and enter all the required details.
- Select your user ID and password and then submit your details.
- Login to the online portal using your user ID.
- Click on “Add Policy” under “Basic Services”.
- Add details of all your policies to complete the registration.