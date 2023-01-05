LIC Jeevan Saral: Pay once, get Rs 52,000 pension; purchase, eligibility details

LIC Jeevan Saral: The premium has to be paid lump sum.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India is the market leader when it comes to insurance in India. One of the major reasons for this is the trust they have built over years. LIC has a policy for everyone. Those who are planning for their retirement or regular income can take LIC's Jeevan Saral policy which provides an insurance cover as well as annual income. However, not everyone can avail LIC Jeevan Saral. You will have to fulfill certain criteria. Here are the crucial details of LIC Jeevan Saral Policy.

LIC Jeevan Saral Policy can give you a fixed income. You can also take yearly, half-yearly and quarterly pension via the LIC Jeevan Saral plan. You have many payment options as well.

Any Indian citizen between the ages of 40 and 80 can invest in this plan. This policy has been prepared under IRDA's directives.

This policy can be bought via LICIndia.in website. However, it can also be bought via offline mode. You can take the pension monthly, quarterly, half yearly and yearly.

If a person invests Rs 10 lakh in this police, he/she will get a yearly pension of Rs 52000. Any person can get a monthly pension as high as Rs 12000.

For the policy, LIC may ask you to take a medical test. You will have to furnish documents which will be checked before issuing the policy to you.