LIC Dhan Rekha: Invest around Rs 833 per month in this policy and get Rs 1 crore

LIC's Dhan Rekha is a non-linked, non-participating term assurance plan offered by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The plan is designed to provide financial protection to the policyholder's family in the event of the policyholder's unfortunate demise.

Benefits and Advantages:

The plan offers a range of benefits and advantages that make it an attractive option for those looking for a term insurance plan. Some of these benefits include:

High life cover: The plan offers a high life cover at affordable premiums, ensuring that your family is financially secure in your absence.

Flexibility: The plan offers flexibility in terms of premium payment options, with policyholders being able to choose between a single premium payment and regular premium payments.

Add-on riders: The plan also offers add-on riders that policyholders can choose to enhance their coverage. These riders include Accidental Death Benefit Rider, Critical Illness Rider, and Disability Benefit Rider.

Tax benefits: Policyholders are eligible for tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for premium payments made towards the plan.

Who can apply?

LIC's Dhan Rekha plan can be availed by anyone between the age of 18 and 60 years. The maximum age at maturity is 70 years. The minimum sum assured under the plan is Rs. 1,00,000.

How to Apply?

To apply for LIC's Dhan Rekha plan, interested individuals can visit the nearest LIC branch or apply online through the LIC website. The application process involves filling out the relevant forms, submitting the required documents, and paying the premium. The policy will be issued once the application is processed and approved by LIC.

Example:

Let's say, Mr. Kumar is a 35 year old married man with two children. He is the sole breadwinner of his family and wants to ensure that his family is financially secure in his absence. He decides to opt for LIC's Dhan Rekha plan to provide his family with a high life cover at affordable premiums.

Mr. Kumar chooses to pay a premium of Rs. 10,000 annually for a sum assured of Rs. 50 lakhs. He also opts for the Accidental Death Benefit Rider to enhance his coverage.

Unfortunately, Mr. Kumar meets with an accident and passes away at the age of 40. His family receives the sum assured of Rs. 50 lakhs under the plan, ensuring that they are financially secure in his absence. Additionally, they also receive the Accidental Death Benefit of Rs. 50 lakhs, as Mr. Kumar had opted for the rider.

