ITR deadline is Aug 5; Link PAN-Aadhaar by Aug 31

There have been some complaints that the taxpayers are not being able to log on to the e-filing website of I-T Department or not being able to link their Aadhaar number with PAN because of different names reflected in them.

DNA Money Correspondent

Updated: Aug 01, 2017, 06:50 AM IST

The Income-Tax Department on Monday extended the last date to file Income-Tax Returns (ITR) to August 5.

For e-filing of ITR, it will be sufficient to quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement number for having applied for Aadhaar in e-filing website. The actual linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done subsequently till August 31, 2017. However, the returns will not be processed until the linkage of Aadhaar with PAN is done.

"In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, date for filing of Income-Tax Returns for FY 2016-17 has been extended to 5th August, 2017," the I-T Department said in a statement issued on Monday. The earlier deadline to file ITR was July 31.

There have been some complaints that the taxpayers are not being able to log on to the e-filing website of I-T Department or not being able to link their Aadhaar number with PAN because of different names reflected in them.

DNA Money was the first to report on July 16 that there have been issues of linking Aadhaar number with the PAN card because of mismatch in information which had prompted the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to write a letter to UIDAI, the agency managing Aadhaar, asking them to resolve the matter as the deadline for filing I-T returns was near.

From July 1, it was made mandatory for individuals to link permanent account number (PAN) with their existing Aadhaar number for filing income tax returns.

While technical snags have been rectified, the main reason for failure of people to log in onto the portal is because of last minute rush and panic in which those who have already logged in want to continue for the entire period for fear of losing it, the statement added.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department had said that an amount of Rs 58,783 crore has already been received as advance tax up to June 30 reflecting a growth of 11.9 per cent over the advance tax payments of the corresponding period of last year. Meanwhile, the growth under Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) was 12.9 per cent. Over 2 crore returns have been filed electronically till the first quarter this year.

