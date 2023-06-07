This 35 paisa train insurance to provide Rs 10 lakh cover, here's how to buy it before journey

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
The need for safety and financial protection for railway passengers was highlighted by a terrible incident involving a train accident in Odisha. In order to offer some level of insurance protection, the Indian Railways offers a travel insurance programme for a cheap price of 35 paise per passenger.
Every train passenger with a booked berth is eligible to get insurance for a puny INR0.35 per ticket. Passengers who purchase tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) portal are eligible for the service. It is not compulsory to purchase insurance along with a railway ticket.
On that fateful day, only 54% of the more than a thousand people taking the two trains had chosen insurance coverage. If it had been necessary, it would have been a huge financial help to the families of all 288 people who died in the Balasore train tragedy.
How to buy IRCTC's travel insurance?
When purchasing train tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app, passengers can add travel insurance for just 35 paise. The insurance covers a variety of occurrences, including hospitalisation, transportation of cremated remains, permanent handicaps, and death.
NOTE: The fee, which is effective as of November 1, 2021, is 35 paise per passenger, inclusive of all taxes, according to the IRCTC website.
Travel insurance scheme includes different amounts according to different cases that come up, here’s the list:
- In case of a traveller’s death by any circumstance within 12 months of the train accident, the insured’s family can claim Rs 10,00,000
- In case of permanent disability within 12 months of the date of the accident, the insured can claim 10,00,000.
- Within 12 months of the date of the accident or unfavourable incident, 75% of the Sum Insured is payable if the Insured suffers an accidental bodily injury during the Trip that results in a permanent partial disability due to one cause alone and without regard to any other factors. For example, in case of loss of hearing- 100%, in case of loss of one limb- 67%, loss of sight of one eye- 67% and others according to the case.
- When an injury occurs while on a trip within the insurance period, the insurance company will reimburse the insured for up to Rs. 2 lakh of the costs incurred by the insured for hospitalisation and medical care.
- As per the IRCTC terms and conditions page, “If the Insured dies as specified in the Table of Benefits described hereunder, solely and directly due to train accident and untoward incidents as defined under section 123 read with sections 124 and 124A of the Railways Act, 1989, occurring during the Trip, then the Insurance Company will reimburse Rs.10,000/- as the cost of either transporting his mortal remains to his usual place of residence or to a cremation or burial ground. No documentary evidence is required to be produced."