This 35 paisa train insurance to provide Rs 10 lakh cover, here's how to buy it before journey

Representational Image

The need for safety and financial protection for railway passengers was highlighted by a terrible incident involving a train accident in Odisha. In order to offer some level of insurance protection, the Indian Railways offers a travel insurance programme for a cheap price of 35 paise per passenger.

Every train passenger with a booked berth is eligible to get insurance for a puny INR0.35 per ticket. Passengers who purchase tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) portal are eligible for the service. It is not compulsory to purchase insurance along with a railway ticket.

On that fateful day, only 54% of the more than a thousand people taking the two trains had chosen insurance coverage. If it had been necessary, it would have been a huge financial help to the families of all 288 people who died in the Balasore train tragedy.

How to buy IRCTC's travel insurance?

When purchasing train tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app, passengers can add travel insurance for just 35 paise. The insurance covers a variety of occurrences, including hospitalisation, transportation of cremated remains, permanent handicaps, and death.

NOTE: The fee, which is effective as of November 1, 2021, is 35 paise per passenger, inclusive of all taxes, according to the IRCTC website.

Travel insurance scheme includes different amounts according to different cases that come up, here’s the list: