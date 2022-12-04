IRCTC-SBI Credit Card Premier: Discount on air tickets, free 'insurance' of Rs 50 lakh

SBI card, IRCTC news: Every three months, you get two entries into the railway lounge free of cost (File)

Several companies give several credit card benefits. However, the benefits of the IRCTC-SBI Bank's card are unique. This credit card is especially meant for those who travel a lot. These credit card benefits are immense. Here are some benefits.

Under the rules of credit cards, people can get fixed discounts on airfares and train tickets. There would also be discounts on insurance, petrol and diesel surcharges. In the railway lounge, there would be free complimentary entry.

The holder of this card gets 1500 reward points on the first go. The value of these reward points is Re 1. You can log in to your card with your IRCTC login id.

You can redeem these reward points if you are going on a trip and booking tickets using IRCTC's mobile application and website.

If one spends Rs 50000 on travel in a year, she gets 2500 reward points. If one spends Rs 100000, she gets 5000 reward points.

A person gets an automatic train accident cover of Rs 10 lakh. This cover increases to Rs 50 lakh in case of air crash death.

There would be an instant discount on air tickets. The discount would be 5 percent. You also get Rs 1 lakh fraud liability cover.

Every three months, you get two entries into the railway lounge free of cost.