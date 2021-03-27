IGL Bill payment: Get a discount on PNG bill by self-billing, check steps here

Customers of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), here’s an exciting offer for you. Amid mounting bills and their prices, IGL is now giving you the opportunity to save some bucks on your gas bill.

Usually, the gas meter reader collects the reading once in every two months from the residence of customer, and then eventually the gas bill is generated.

But now, you can reduce your gas bill by performing self-billing. You can do this by downloading the IGL Connect app on your phone or tablets.

By doing self-billing, you can now reduce your IGL PNG bill by Rs 15 in your next billing cycle.

Under self-billing, a customer can himself start his billing process by punching his/her meter reading through IGL connect app. The IGL Connect app can be downloaded from Google Play store and App Store.

How to perform self-billing:

Step 1- Log in to the IGL Connect app with your BP number and your registered mobile number. Make sure that you have subscribed for E-bill for faster processing and delivery of bill on your registered email id.

Step 2- Click on the option of ‘Self Billing’.

Step 3- Enter tour ‘Meter reading’. You have punch in you meter reading from Left to Right.

Step 4- Now, click and upload a real time picture of your meter and click on ‘Submit’. Ensure that your picture is clear and the reading is visible.

This is a limited period offer valid till December 31, 2021. With effect from January 1, 2021, any IGL customer can avail this discount but only up to six self-billing attempts. The discount will be reflected in the next bill following the self-billing.

The prices of PNG have been revised to Rs 28.41 per scm with effect from March 2, 2021. The prices are inclusive of VAT.