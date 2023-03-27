How to prevent yourself from OTP frauds, check tips to save your money

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
No matter how sophisticated or secure your phone or computer is, highly skilled hackers can still simply breach it. OTPs are the most popular method of phishing. A one-time password, or OTP, is a password that can only be used once to log into a computer system or other digital device. OTPs used to be thought of as a very safe technique for ensuring security, but not any more.
Here are the different methods that con artists can steal your money and how you can avoid being conned:
Ways that scammers/con artists can steal your money are:
- Assume the role of a bank employee to obtain your information.
- They can access your phone by making you click on links.
- Hackers will ask your banks to modify the phone number you registered with them.
- Send a phoney identification proof to the mobile operator and ask for a new sim with the same number.
- They send text messages asking you to open the link which has a certain deadline.
How can you guard against being scammed?
- Never give out your OTP or Pin to anyone.
- Don't answer any calls from unknown numbers.
- Ask specific inquiries of a person claiming to be a bank representative.