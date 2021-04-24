HDFC customers alert! Now, you can withdraw cash through mobile ATMs in THESE cities

HDFC Bank on Saturday said it has deployed mobile automated teller machines (ATMs) in 19 cities in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown-like restrictions in various parts of the country.

"At restricted, sealed areas, the 'Mobile ATMs' will eliminate the need for general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash," the bank said in a statement.

Accordingly, customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the 'Mobile ATM', which will be operational at each location for a specific period.

The 'Mobile ATM' will cover 3-4 stops in a day. The cities where the vans have been deployed currently include Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hosur, Hyderabad, Delhi, Allahabad, Dehradun, Salem, Bhubaneshwar and Coimbatore.

"We hope our mobile ATM will provide a great support for people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood," said S. Sampathkumar, Group Head - Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business at HDFC Bank.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers, the statement said.

"This service will also be of great help to all the healthcare workers, and other essential service providers who have been working tirelessly to combat the pandemic."

"During the lockdown last year, HDFC Bank successfully deployed mobile ATMs in over 50 cities and facilitated lakhs of customers in availing cash to meet their exigencies," the bank said.