Goldsikka Gold ATM: This ATM in Hyderabad dispenses gold, users can buy precious metal up to 100 grams in seconds

Goldsikka Gold ATM: Many people want to buy pure gold coins for the purpose of gifting and investments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Goldsikka Gold ATM: This ATM in Hyderabad dispenses gold, users can buy precious metal up to 100 grams in seconds
Gold ATM: The ATM machine can hold up to 5 kilograms of gold, worth Rs 3 crore. (ANI)

Goldsikka Private Limited, a fintech company in Telangana, has opened an ATM in Hyderabad that dispenses gold. Customers can walk into the ATM vestibule and buy gold coins using their credit and debit cards in seconds. The novel system has made gold investments easier than ever before. 

Many people want to buy pure gold coins for the purpose of gifting and investments but are wary of the purity and quality of the commodity. This company, however, has solved this issue. Goldsikka's Gold ATM coins are pure and hallmarked. Customers can buy gold coins weighing up to a whopping hundred grams.

Customers have eight options to buy such gold coins -- 0.5 grams, 1 gram, 2 grams, 5 grams, 10 grams, 20 grams, 50 grams, and 100 grams.

All one needs is a debit card. 

This is the world's first real-time Gold ATM Machine.

The Goldsikka was founded four years ago. The company is into bullion trading. They came up with the idea four years ago. 

They partnered with OpenCube Technologies which designed the gold ATM. 

The company has set up a gold ATM in the Begumpet area of the city.

The ATM machine can hold up to 5 kilograms of gold, worth Rs 3 crore. 

These coins are 24-carat pure and certified by 999.

The company plans to set up Gold ATMs near the airport, old city, Ameerpet, and Kukatpalli. They have also received orders from other cities in the state. 

They want to first capture the market in the southern states and then expand in other parts of the country.

