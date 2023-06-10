Gold prices drop: Check latest gold rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru

India, the second-largest consumer of gold globally, ranks just behind China in terms of its insatiable appetite for this precious metal. The majority of the country's gold demand is met through imports and domestic recycling of bullion. However, the intricacies of determining the domestic gold rates extend beyond international prices, which are primarily denominated in the dollar. Import duties and other taxes also come into play, shaping the final price of gold within India.

While gold has long been regarded as a hedge against inflation, its value is not solely dictated by this factor. Bond yields and fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate exert their influence on the prices of this revered commodity. The interplay of these elements creates a dynamic landscape where the worth of gold oscillates.

Now, let's take a look into the most recent gold prices in some of India's major cities, which provide an interesting snapshot of the current market scenario:

In Bangalore, the City of Gardens, the prevailing rates for 22-carat gold stand at ₹55,550 per 10 grams. You can get 24-carat gold at a price of ₹61,755 for the same weight.

Moving to the bustling capital, Delhi, the 22-carat gold priced at ₹56,500 per 10 grams, while its illustrious counterpart, the 24-carat gold, commands a slightly higher value of ₹61,715 for an equivalent weight.

In the vibrant city of Gurgaon, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹47,758 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold is priced at ₹52,100 for the same quantity.

Mumbai, the city of dreams and financial hub of India, showcases 22-carat gold priced at ₹55,600 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold can be acquired at ₹60,650 per 10 grams.

Finally, last on list is Noida, where the gold rates are at ₹55,650 for 22-carat gold and ₹60,700 for 24-carat gold, both calculated per 10 grams.

Note: These rates are subject to fluctuation based on market conditions. Therefore, it is advisable to conduct thorough research and exercise caution before making any investment decisions pertaining to gold. Seeking guidance from a seasoned professional in this domain is also highly recommended, ensuring your financial endeavors are met with expert insight.

