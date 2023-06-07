From PNB to Axis Bank: FD rates slashed by major banks, here's what you need to know

Headlines

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she, Saif named their son Taimur; recalls 'traumatic time' after being trolled for his name

Noida SC lawyer murder: How property dispute sparked marital rift; killer husband undetected for 24 hours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she, Saif named their son Taimur; recalls 'traumatic time' after being trolled for his name

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

From PNB to Axis Bank: FD rates slashed by major banks, here's what you need to know

FD interest rates: If you want to invest in fixed deposits, the following banks have lowered their interest rates.

article-main
Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fixed deposit rates: The Reserve Bank had been steadily increasing interest rates for a while, resulting in a corresponding rise in loan interest and bank scheme returns. Notably, fixed deposit rates experienced a substantial surge. However, certain banks have now begun reducing their fixed deposit interest rates, signaling a change in the trend.

Let's take a look at the banks that have implemented rate cuts. Among them are Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, and Union Bank of India.

Axis Bank's revised FD rates: Axis Bank has recently decreased the interest rate on its single-tenure fixed deposits by 20 basis points. Following this update, interest rates on fixed deposits now range from 3.5% to 7.10%, depending on the tenure, spanning from 7 days to 10 years. Furthermore, for tenures less than five days up to 13 months, the interest rate has been reduced from 7.10% to 6.80%. Moreover, for tenures between 13 months and less than 3 years, the interest rate has been adjusted from 7.15% to 7.10%. This change came into effect on May 18, 2023.

Punjab National Bank's revised FD rates: Effective from June 1, PNB has decreased the interest rate on single tenures of fixed deposits, specifically those less than 2 crores. Consequently, the interest rate on a 1-year tenure fixed deposit for regular citizens has reduced by 0.05%, now standing at 6.75%. Similarly, for a tenure of 666 days, the interest rate has decreased from 7.25% to 7.05%.

Union Bank of India's revised rates:  In November 2022, Union Bank of India was offering the highest interest rates, with 7.30% for the General Public, 7.80% for Senior Citizens, and 8.05% for Super Seniors. Presently, as stated on the bank's website, Union Bank offers 7% interest for regular citizens, 7.50% for senior citizens, and 7.75% for super senior citizens.

If you plan to invest in fixed deposit schemes within these banks and for the specified tenures, your interest earnings will be lower compared to previous rates. However, if you choose any other tenure outside of those mentioned, your interest will continue to be calculated based on the previous interest rates.

Read more: LIC Jeevan Anand: Invest Rs 45 per day and get Rs 25 lakh at maturity

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence on private transporters' demands

The visible and invisible sugars: Everything you need to know

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father, watch video here

Jaane Jaan title track: Vijay Varma can’t take his eyes off Kareena Kapoor in Neha Kakkar's take on Lata classic

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after fan gives away Jawan spoiler, says 'desh ki bhalaai ke...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE