LIC Jeevan Anand: Invest Rs 45 per day and get Rs 25 lakh at maturity

LIC New Jeevan Anand: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is nation's largest insurance company and constantly introduces various schemes catering to different segments of the population. These schemes enable individuals to plan for important milestones in life, such as their children's education, marriage, and retirement. Today, we bring you detailed information about one of LIC's most popular schemes: LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy. LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy is a participating whole life endowment plan that offers the combined benefits of savings and protection. It is an upgraded version of the renowned LIC Jeevan Anand Policy. One of the key highlights of this policy is its potential for substantial long-term returns. By investing in this policy, you not only enjoy guaranteed returns but also receive additional benefits. Moreover, you have the flexibility to choose regular premium payments. In the event of the policyholder's survival till the end of the policy term, they receive the maturity amount, while in case of unfortunate demise, the nominee receives the death benefit. What makes this policy truly exceptional is the option to avail policy cover for up to 100 years. Key benefits of LIC New Jeevan Anand policy:

1. Maturity Benefit: As a policyholder, you receive the sum assured on maturity if you survive till the end of the policy term. 2. Death Benefit: In the unfortunate event of the policyholder's death, the family receives a predetermined amount to support them financially. 3. Share in Profits: By investing in this policy, you also become eligible to participate in the profits generated by LIC. 4. Tax Exemption: Investing in this scheme provides you with the added advantage of tax exemption, allowing you to save on taxes.

Remarkable returns with just Rs 45 investment: Under LIC's New Jeevan Anand policy, investors can avail a minimum sum assured of Rs 5 lakh. If you choose this sum assured, you can accumulate a total of Rs 25 lakh over a period of 35 years. For a 35-year tenure, the annual investment required is Rs 16,300 or Rs 1,358 per month. Remarkably, even a daily investment of just Rs 45 can make you the proud owner of a maturity amount of Rs 25 lakh. Secure your future with LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy: The LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy offers a unique opportunity to secure your future through a combination of savings and protection. With its attractive benefits and flexible premium payment options, this policy ensures financial stability for you and your loved ones. Don't miss out on the chance to invest in this trusted scheme provided by LIC, a name synonymous with reliability in the insurance industry. (Note: Please consult with LIC or a financial advisor for personalized advice.)

Read more: 7th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees, DA may hike by 3-4% in July; check details